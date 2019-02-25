Centcom urges civilians to help protect Visayas from terrorists

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Central Command (CentCom) of the Armed Forces in the Philippines (AFP) said keeping terrorists away from a region can be achieved if the army, police, and civilians work hand in hand.

“The only way nga maka-establish sila kay kung naay modawat nila sa usa ka lugar. If dili sila dawaton, dili na sila makabalhin dinhi” said CentCom commander Major General Noel Clement.

Clement said, though, that there are no indications that armed terrorists have established themselves in any parts of the Visayas.

However, he admitted that the New People’s Army (NPA) remains to be a threat in the region as they have established themselves in various points in Visayas and are now actively extorting politicians for the upcoming May 13, 2019 elections.

“The only way we can stop these rebels and terrorists if the people remain vigilant. That is what we prevent, nga naay modawat nila dinhi sa region,” said Clement.

Clement said that the entry point is usually along the coastal areas and so the CentCom focuses its attention on these areas to avoid the entry of the insurgents.

He hopes that the people would continue to support the AFP and PNP’s movement in eradicating the insurgents by being vigilant and refusing entry to any terrorist or rebels into their homes.

Clement’s statement comes after President Rodrigo Duterte during the proclamation rally of the Partido Demokratikong Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) on Sunday evening, February 24, 2019, warned Cebuanos of terrorist activities in the region.

Clement said that the President’s warnings were brought by the recent bombing in Sulu but the Visayas is generally safe from terrorists. /bmjo