Comelec: Ballot printing for May 2019 election now at full capacity

LOOK: The Commission on Elections announced today, February 25, that ballot printing for the May 2019 midterm election is now at full capacity.

James Jimenez, director IV of Comelec’s Education and Information Department, said in a press statement that they have so far printed 11, 346, 352 or 17.82 percent of the 63, 662, 481 ballots needed in the election.

The Comelec statement that they will now have to print at least 1.1 million ballots per day to meet their April 25 printing deadline.