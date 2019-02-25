Cebu City ABC to help village chiefs facing legal raps

By Benjie Talisic and Delta Dyrecka Letigio |February 25,2019 - 05:42 PM

Cebu City ABC President Franklyn Ong (4th from left) discusses  barangay issues with fellow barangay chiefs in the July 2018 ABC general assembly in Cebu City. |CDN file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) will be helping the village chiefs facing various legal charges in the past week, including Babag Barangay Captain Ceasar Dolorito who was arrested for estafa on February 21.

ABC President, Franklyn Ong, said that they had provided ample legal assistance to the barangay captains facing charges in court in order to assist them in the process.

On Friday, February 22, Barangays Captains Victor Quijano of Calamba and Agustin Partulan of Lusaran were arrested in their respective homes in police’s simultaneous campaign against loose firearms.

On Thursday, February 21, the Mabolo Police served a warrant of arrest issued by Judge Alexander Acosta for Dolorito for estafa.

According to Ong, the estafa case was due to unpaid balances of Dolorito in his private business and although the case itself is unbailable, Dolorito will be settling his dues with the complainants soon.

All three barangay chiefs are members of the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK).

Ong said that this (the arrest of three BO-PK allied barangay captains) was a mere coincidence and he did not feel that the police were targeting BO-PK officials since Dolorito’s case was personal.

As for Quijano and Partulan, Ong refused to comment as the investigations continue for their case.

In an earlier statement, Cebu City Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) said that the arrested village chiefs may be suspended only if the police or any other complainant will file a case against them at the Office of the Ombudsman./dbs

 

 

