Double the excellence: Horizons 101’s tower 2 selling fast

Units at the second tower of Horizons 101 have become the final chance of joining Cebu’s tallest condominium development, which now has a thriving community in Tower 1. Some of the earliest residents to move into Tower 1 were delightfully surprised to have their expectations exceeded. From unit finishes to world-class property management, features that have made Horizons 101 Tower 1 such a hit will be enjoyed by future residents of Tower 2.

The difference between Towers 1 and 2 are simply the number of floors. While Tower 1 gives the development the distinction of being Cebu’s tallest at 55 storeys, Tower 2 is 46 storeys high. Adding the two together makes 101, the origin of Horizons 101’s name.

Easily accessible, too, are important establishments such as schools, hospitals, places of worship, and commercial centers, as Horizons 101 is located on the busy General Maxilom Avenue.

Such convenience brings about peace of mind, as do the development’s 100% back-up power and CCTVs. Further bringing convenience and peace of mind is the team that Horizons 101 has recruited to manage of the condominium complex. International property experts Colliers International, Philippines, with over 20 years of property management experience all over the globe, see to Horizons 101’s daily operations. For the benefit of homeowners who wish to rent out their units, Colliers also has their own accredited leasing agents to take care of transactions.

These and more make Horizons 101 an excellent investment, as Tower 1 homeowners and residents have seen, and Tower 2 only makes that excellence twofold.

Boutique Collection

Select fully furnished units in Tower 1 have been launched and are ready for viewing. Called the Boutique Collection by Taft, these units allow residents to start life at Horizons 101 right away and in style.

Three designs make up the Boutique Collection, namely Clean, Rustic, and Happy. Clean is characterized by soothing neutrals with a contemporary minimalist scheme. Rustic highlights textures of wood and stone in the overall design, while Happy is inspired by abstract art and warm colors.