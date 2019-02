CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two policemen in Cebu City are now in hot water after they were caught selling firearms, one of whom was even in uniform.

Operatives from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) arrested PO1 Oliver Baguio Navarro and PO2 Redzon Baguion in an entrapment operation at 10:37 p.m. on Tuesday, February 26, in front of a hotel in F. Ramos Street, Cebu City.

Navarro is a member of the Mobile Patrol Group of CCPO while Baguion is assigned as a patrol officer for Fuente Police Station.

Authorities also arrested two civilians identified as Dennis Escaran and Agustin Nautan for accompanying Navarro.

Recovered from the suspects were three firearms – a 45 pistol, a 22 revolver, and a 38 revolver, a P25,000 marked money, and several live ammunition.

Operatives from CIDG -7 transacted with Navarro through online communication.

Senior Superintendent Royina Garma, chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that based on initial investigations, Navarro claimed that the firearms seized were owned by Baguion.

“May kilalang siyang (Navarro) mga gun sellers and gun enthusiasts dito sa Cebu kaya nagbebenta,” said Garma.

Garma also said Navarro was still wearing his police uniform when he was caught.

“Naka uniform pa siya, right after duty,” she said.

Both Navarro and Baguion are now detained in CIDG -7. Garma added that the two policemen caught will be facing administrative charges which can be grounds for their dismissal.

“We will be filing grave misconduct against them kasi may Comelec (Commission on Elections) gun ban. It’s a grave offense (to sell firearms amidst the election gun ban),” said Garma.

“There’s a process in selling firearms. But in their case (Navarro and Baguion), wala silang maipakita na documents,” she added.

Garma said both the policemen even have pending administratives cases after they were caught leaving their posts in 2018.

“Kinuha namin yung service firearms at ATM cards nila,” she added. Garma said

CIDG – 7 received reports from concerned citizens that several individuals sell firearms despite the ongoing gun ban, which is in place from January 13 to June 12, 2019 in the view of the midterm elections scheduled on May 13, 2019.

During this period, the carrying of firearms and other deadly weapons is prohibited, except for policemen and other law enforcers on duty or those who have been given exemption or Certificate of Authority by the Commission on Elections (Comelec). The processing of gun licenses is also suspended during this period./elb