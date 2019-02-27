Cebuana Nashrenne Casas is runner up in WISHcovery grand finals  

Cebu City, Philippines — Cebuana singer Nashrenne “Nash” Casas finished first runner-up during the grand finals of “WISHcovery Season 2: The Singer and The Song” held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on February 26, 2019.

The 21-year-old marketing student from the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) belted out Top Suzara’s “Light in the Dark” in the grand finals.

“My journey here in Wishcovery is a roller coaster. Sometimes I can feel of giving up. Pero I did not mind the stressful days of preparing for the grand finals, instead, I always think of the people who support me all the way most especially to my best friend who passed away,” she told Cebu Daily News Digital.

Casas received P500,000 cash prize for her runner-up finish.

A native of Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, Casas expressed gratitude to all the Cebuanos who helped her made it to grand finals.

Out of eight finalists, she is the lone Cebuana who made it to the grand finals.

“Thank you so much everyone! I can not forget all your sacrifices for me. I will continue to do my best to make you all proud,” she added.

WISHcovery is a digital siging competition hosted by RnB Prince Kris Lawrence.

Rhea Basco was hailed as the grand winner and took home P1,000,000 cash while Jemy Picardal finished second runner-up and won P300,000 cash. /bmjo