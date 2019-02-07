MINDFULLY GREENIE: A compelling need for a mindset of sustainability

It is a blessing to be in a place where serenity abounds: blue skies, sunny weather, cool air, sailboats on standby in waters so clear at this time it reflects the magnificent houses and trees along the bay. I have never seen that many wild ducks and geese, moving in unison, feeling so safe and calm in their environment, and wading effortlessly together, but we know better the unseen frenetic pace of their webbed feet beneath the waters.

In the past, the waterfowls were hunted by the hundreds for commercial reasons. But, the awareness and concern that their stocks would plummet at the alarming unregulated exploitation then taking place, triggered the policy to ban the hunting and to conserve and protect them instead. Their present robust numbers speak well of the benefits of the foresight and prudence that the residents’ forbears had.

One wishes that the same concern for sustainability be embedded among decision-makers and citizens alike, especially in our country which is considered one of the hottest of the hotspots for habitat loss and destruction.

The loss of biodiversity should be taken seriously. As propounded by the Center for Biological Diversity, “Our planet is now in the midst of its sixth mass extinction of plants and animals — the sixth wave of extinctions in the past half-billion years. We’re currently experiencing the worst spate of species die-offs since the loss of the dinosaurs 65 million years ago. Although extinction is a natural phenomenon, it occurs at a natural “background” rate of about one to five species per year. Scientists estimate we’re now losing species at 1,000 to 10,000 times the background rate, with literally dozens going extinct every day. It could be a scary future indeed, with as many as 30 to 50 percent of all species possibly heading toward extinction by mid-century.” And, this crisis is caused by us – humans.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN) have listed 418 species in the Philippines to be threatened and listed as vulnerable, endangered, or critically endangered. These include the Cebu flowerpecker listed as critically endangered, the black shama (Siloy), tamaraw, sea turtles, tawilis, various corals, various kinds of fish and whales, among others.

Our country has a progressive legal regime that mandates the State “to fulfill its duty to protect and advance the right of the people to a balanced and healthful ecology in accord with the rhythm and harmony of nature.” Anything which destroys our natural life support system is anathema to and a gross violation of such mandate. Examples are destruction of habitats, dump-and-fill aka ‘reclamation’ projects, overfishing, illegal fishing and pollution.

Local government units, upon which the devolved duty of environmental protection is lodged upon for delivery to constituents, should mainstream the ecosystem approach to management of fisheries and natural resources and have the mindset of sustainability so essential for life, including those of non-humans, to flourish.