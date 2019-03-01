Congress to look for alternative road to address traffic congestion at the Cebu South Road

NAGA CITY, Cebu, Philippines—Cebu First District Representative Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas said the only way to address the traffic congestion in Talisay City and Minglanilla town along the Cebu South Road is to build an alternative road.

Gullas said they have constantly discussed the matter in Congress to build new roads to complement the Cebu South Road, including the Linao-Cantabaco road, to divert traffic from the CSR.

“The DPWH-7 (Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas) is continuously studying how to solve the traffic (problem) in that area,” said Gullas in a press conference today, March 1, with House Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and CebuVice Governor Agnes Magpale at the newly opened Blu-pool Waterpark in Guanzon Beach, Langtad, Naga City,

Gullas said that the Congress is looking for alternative paths as well to solve the traffic congestion in the area, which peaks during the early morning and late afternoon rush hours.

Engineer Nonato Paylado, DPWH-7 planning officer, said that the feasibility study on the Minglanilla-Naga bypass is ongoing and is expected to be completed by the second quarter of the year.

“We believe that this can help the traffic congestion already experienced in the Cebu South main road,” said Paylado.

Paylado said that the proposed project will be along the coast and will further be extended all the way to Carcar City.

However, he said that although the feasibility study is expected to be completed by the second quarter of the year, the implementation will take longer as its budget will still need to be approved by the Congress since the road will be a national road.

Gullas urged motorists to be patient with the traffic congestion at the Cebu South Road and give the government time to resolve it.

“We wait for the study because we believe that after the study, maklaro na kung unsa atong priorities sa First District of Cebu,” said Gullas. /elb