Cebu police advise public to familiarize, start using new PNP ranks

By Benjie B. Talisic, Morexette Marie B. Erram |March 01,2019 - 06:42 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The law that modifies the ranking classification system of the Philippine National Police (PNP) has formally taken effect on Thursday, February 28, and the police in Cebu advised the public to start familiarizing and using these new ranks.  

Superintendent, or more correctly,  Police Lieutenant Colonel Eloveo Marquez, public information officer of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO), said the public must start learning the new ranking system of the police so they can adapt to it in the future. 

Marquez admitted that familiarizing with the new ranking classification system of the PNP will not be easy at the start.

“Sometimes, masayop pa gyud gani mi (police) tungod kay pila na ka tuig nilabay nga gigamit nato ang civilianized ranks sa PNP. Pagkakaron, maglisud pa gyud. Pero magkat-on para maanad ra in the next few days,” said Marquez. 

The police used to carry military ranks when law enforcements were still being jointly handled by the Philippine Constabulary and the Integrated National Police, or the PC-INP. In 1991, however, the PC and INP were merged and became Philippine National Police. It was during this time when new civilian ranks were created.

Last February 20, President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law Republic Act No. 11200 that reverts the ranks of the PNP to ranks similar to that in the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

READ MORE: Duterte signs law to modify ranks of policemen 

In Marquez’ case, his rank has now changed from superintendent to police lieutenant colonel.

Below is the new (right), old (left) rank names for policemen, and the ranks for AFP. 

OLD PNP RANKS

 NEW PNP RANKS AFP RANKS
Director General Police General General
Deputy Director General Police Lieutenant General Lieutenant General
Director Police Major General Major General
Chief Superintendent Police Brigadier General Brigadier General
Senior Superintendent Police Colonel Colonel
Superintendent Police Lieutenant Colonel Lieutenant Colonel
Chief Inspector Police Major Major
Senior Inspector Police Captain Captain
Inspector Police Lieutenant 1st and 2nd Lieutenant
Senior Police Officer IV Police Master Sergeant Master Sergeant
Senior Police Officer III Police Technical Sergeant Technical Sergeant
Senior Police Officer II Police Staff Sergeant Staff Sergeant
Senior Police Officer I Police Sergeant Sergeant
Police Officer III Police Corporal Corporal
Police Officer II Patrolman First Class Private First Class

Police Officer I

Patrolman

Private
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.