Cebu police advise public to familiarize, start using new PNP ranks

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The law that modifies the ranking classification system of the Philippine National Police (PNP) has formally taken effect on Thursday, February 28, and the police in Cebu advised the public to start familiarizing and using these new ranks.

Superintendent, or more correctly, Police Lieutenant Colonel Eloveo Marquez, public information officer of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO), said the public must start learning the new ranking system of the police so they can adapt to it in the future.

Marquez admitted that familiarizing with the new ranking classification system of the PNP will not be easy at the start.

“Sometimes, masayop pa gyud gani mi (police) tungod kay pila na ka tuig nilabay nga gigamit nato ang civilianized ranks sa PNP. Pagkakaron, maglisud pa gyud. Pero magkat-on para maanad ra in the next few days,” said Marquez.

The police used to carry military ranks when law enforcements were still being jointly handled by the Philippine Constabulary and the Integrated National Police, or the PC-INP. In 1991, however, the PC and INP were merged and became Philippine National Police. It was during this time when new civilian ranks were created.

Last February 20, President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law Republic Act No. 11200 that reverts the ranks of the PNP to ranks similar to that in the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

In Marquez’ case, his rank has now changed from superintendent to police lieutenant colonel.

Below is the new (right), old (left) rank names for policemen, and the ranks for AFP.

OLD PNP RANKS NEW PNP RANKS AFP RANKS Director General Police General General Deputy Director General Police Lieutenant General Lieutenant General Director Police Major General Major General Chief Superintendent Police Brigadier General Brigadier General Senior Superintendent Police Colonel Colonel Superintendent Police Lieutenant Colonel Lieutenant Colonel Chief Inspector Police Major Major Senior Inspector Police Captain Captain Inspector Police Lieutenant 1st and 2nd Lieutenant Senior Police Officer IV Police Master Sergeant Master Sergeant Senior Police Officer III Police Technical Sergeant Technical Sergeant Senior Police Officer II Police Staff Sergeant Staff Sergeant Senior Police Officer I Police Sergeant Sergeant Police Officer III Police Corporal Corporal Police Officer II Patrolman First Class Private First Class Police Officer I Patrolman Private