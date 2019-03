CEBU CITY, Philippines — A year after she starred in her first lead movie, “Magbuwag Ta Kay,” Cebuana singer and actress Akiko Solon is now working in a band in Dubai called, PureMix Band.

Solon told Cebu Daily News Digital that she wants to learn more about her versatility as a singer.

“I really wanted to try all things that I know for sure will help to make myself better and make my life better. Para in the future, if it is time to settle na, no regrets ba,” she said.

She decided to work in Dubai when her boyfriend, who works as an in-flight chef of United Arab Emirates (UAE) airline, encouraged her to work there.

So far, she is doing well in her work in Dubai, and, for her, it is easier to perform in front of a foreign audience.

“Honestly speaking, foreign audience ang dali i-please. And they do not really care unsa imong kantahon whether English, Tagalog or Visayan songs. They just love how Filipino singers deliver their song. Siguro makita nila na when we sing we sing with our hearts,” she added.

Aside from working in a band, she is also a part-time model.

She wants to improve herself working abroad and hopes to make a comeback in the entertainment industry in the Philippines next year.

Solon, 25, hails from Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City.

She was discovered when she joined, “Star Power” in ABS-CBN in 2010 and finished fifth place.

Solon appeared in several shows including “E-Boy,” “Princess and I,” “My Little Juan,” “Passion de Amor,” and “Bridges of Love.”

In 2018, Solon starred in the Cebuano movie, “Magbuwag Ta Kay” with online sensation Rowell Ucat./dbs