EV revolution: Cebu launch of Shark 6 DM-O and Seal 5 DM-i

BYD, a global leader in sustainable vehicle innovation, has marked a significant milestone with the launch of its latest plug-in hybrid models through Global Star Motors, the Shark 6 DM-O and Seal 5 DM-i. These cutting-edge vehicles were unveiled on March 10, 2025, at BYD Cebu North on A.S. Fortuna Street in Mandaue City.

With BYD’s bold designs, advanced technology, and eco-conscious focus, Shark 6 DM-O and Seal 5 DM-i promise to redefine modern driving.

Shark 6 DM-O: The Ultimate Adventure Pickup

The BYD Shark 6 DM-O, a next-generation plug-in hybrid pickup truck, epitomises power and versatility. It is built for adventure and features intelligent terrain management, making it the go-to vehicle for off-road enthusiasts.

The Shark 6 DM-O is functional and stylish, combining rugged capability with premium luxury. With a starting price of PHP 2,158,000, it provides a compelling option for drivers seeking performance without leaving comfort or adaptability behind.

Seal 5 DM-i: Efficiency Meets Elegance

On the other hand, the BYD Seal 5 DM-i caters to those who value sophistication and efficiency. This sleek sedan is available in two variants designed to fit diverse preferences.

The dynamic variant costs PHP 998,000, while the premium version costs PHP 1,248,000. Known for its emphasis on safety and convenience, the Seal 5 DM-i integrates state-of-the-art technology to ensure reliability and comfort on every ride.

Innovative Technology for Sustainable Driving

Both models feature BYD’s latest innovations, including dual-mode intelligence and plug-in hybrid efficiency, providing an unmatched driving experience. With these technologies, BYD underscores its commitment to sustainability by offering vehicles that reduce environmental impact without compromising performance.

Edward Onglatco, President and CEO of Global Star Motors, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch. “We are honored to bring the Shark 6 DM-O and Seal 5 DM-i to Cebu”

The vehicles represent the future of sustainable mobility, combining advanced technology, performance, and efficiency. As the brand continues to expand its presence in the Philippines, it remains committed to providing world-class automotive solutions that cater to the evolving needs of Filipino drivers.

Exclusive Launch Offers Await in Cebu

Exclusive launch offers are available at BYD branches across Cebu for those eager to get behind the wheel of these revolutionary models. Experience the future of driving today by visiting BYD Cebu North and exploring the Shark 6 DM-O and Seal 5 DM-i. With BYD’s innovative designs and cutting-edge features, the brand’s latest offerings are a game-changer in sustainable driving.

