UC, USC log wins in Naga Intercollegiate hoops

Cebu City — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters and the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors collected wins at the start of the Naga City Intercollegiate Basketball League on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Enan Chiong Activity Center.

UC edged the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, 72-70, while USC blew away the Cesafi runners-up, University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars.

Darrell Shane Menina came to the rescue for the Webmasters after the Panthers took the lead, 69-68, after a blistering 9-0 run with less than two minutes remaining. Menina canned two free-throws to give UC back the lead, and later, stole the ball which led to another bucket.

The Panthers actually had several chances to either tie the game or snatch the win but could not convert on their attempts as time expired.

Menina finished the game with 17 points while Luigi Gabisan and Paul Galinato added 14 and 12 markers, respectively.

RR Cauba led USPF with 24 markers.

USC, meanwhile, took advantage of the absence of USJ-R’s foreign player, who was out with a fever, and routed the Jaguars.

Sommy Managor led the way for the Warriors with 21 points while Froilan Mangubat and Kurt Trangia tallied 15 and 14, respectively.

The Scores:

FIRST GAME

USC (68) – Managor 21, Mangubat 15, Trangia 14, Ranuco 4, Evardo 4, Langres 4, Jeliangcao 2, A. Langres 2, Donor 2.

USJ-R (57) – Echavez 16, Robles 10, Deiparine 9, Mangaron 5, Peromingan 4, Gonzaga 4, Agosila 3, Baladhay 2, Galo 2, Gastador 2.

SECOND GAME

UC (72) – Menina 17, Gabisan 14, Galinato 12, Albina 9, Jabello 8, Djeomo 6, Enriquez 4, Manguera 3, Bacalso 2, Dela Cerna 2.

USPF (70) – Cauba 24, Managor 11, Langahin 8, Colina 7, Maglasang 6, Estardo 3, Villarta 3, Sarahina 2, Mendez 2, Patalinghug 2. /bmjo