Wolves shock Lions in opening game of Elite Club hoops

Cebu City, Philippines — The Wolves took down the reigning champions Lions in dominant fashion, 86-71, in the opening game of the Season 14 of the Elite Basketball Club Cebu City last Friday, March 1, 2019, at the Visayan Glass Gym in Guadalupe.

Former Southwestern University (SWU) big man Merbien Dedace stood tall for the Wolves as he punched in 23 points while Angelo Delcampo scored 16 points in the league that is being powered by Tough Gear Sportswear.

The Wolves did not waste time asserting themselves as they led, 23-12, after the first and slowly built on it until it reached a high of 23, 70-47. The Lions, behind the efforts of Jon Chua, chipped it down to single digits in the fourth but the Wolves did not blink and pulled away down the stretch.

Chua paced the Lions with 26 points while former University of San Jose-Recoletos wingman Renato Abing tallied 12.

In the second game, the Panthers clipped the Hawks, 60-49, as former University of San Carlos sentinel, Carl Valencia, topscored with 16 points. Neil Buot added 14 in a physical and heated game that fortunately ended without any more commotions.

Axel Rabaya led the way for the Hawks with 15 points. However, his runningmate, Jefford Aldave, was held down to a mere two points.

The Scores:

FIRST GAME

WOLVES 86 – Dedace 23, Delcampo 16, Salcedo 9, Badrina 8, Lopena 6, Cabasan 7, Castro 6, Acebedo 4, Salazar 3, Panerio 2, Tinga 2

LIONS 71 – Chua 26, Abing 12, Abayon 10, Caretan 8, Renzo Senining 6, Herediya 6, Ralph Senining 3,Clarete 2, Reyes 2, Buñing 2,

Quarter: 23-12, 40-27, 66-46, 86-71

SECOND GAME

PANTHERS 60 – Valencia 17, Buot 14, Salarda 6, Co 6, Magno 5, Chua 5, Chan 4, Ty 3, Patalinghug 2

HAWKS 49 – Rabaya 15, Lañojan 10, Tapdasan 6, Salazar 4, Fernandez 3, Truz 3, Aldave 2, Burgos 2, Mendoza 2,

Quarter: 13:11, 25:21, 36:29, 60:49. / bmjo