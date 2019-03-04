NBTC Nationals: Dream has become a reality for SWU-Phinma

Cebu City, Philippines — The dream has finally become a reality for point guard Kent Sanchez and the rest of the Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Baby Cobras as they now head off to Pasay City to play in the biggest high school basketball tournament in the country, the Chooks-to-Go NBTC National Championship.

Slated on March 18-24, 2019 at the Mall of Asia Arena, Sanchez, who was named Most Outstanding Player of the NBTC Cebu, said this is something they have always dreamt of doing. Now, they are on the cusp of playing under the bright lights of the MoA Arena after they toppled the University of San Jose-Recoletos in the finals of the NBTC Cebu last Sunday, March 3, 2019.

“It would great and big for me because we worked hard for this, to get the chance to play inside the MoA with a really huge crowd and to play against the biggest universities in Manila. Before, it was also just a dream, and now we are making it into reality. And after all this time, I realized that hard work will always pay off,” said the lefty guard who hails from Hilongos, Leyte.

Sanchez actually capped off his 29-point showing in the Cebu finals by scoring the telling basket in their win against USJ-R, making a clutch midrange jumper to lift the Baby Cobras to the win and onto the nationals.

“First of all, I would like to thank the Man above for always guiding me and the team in every game that we have. To be awarded as the most outstanding player was really a great honor. It means a lot for me as I played with all my heart and got the bonus of this award. I would also like to thank my coaches, teammates, family and friends for the opportunities and support they’ve showed for my entire career. Without them I won’t be able to have this,” shared Sanchez.

The Cebu finals was SWU-Phinma’s second nerve-wracking game in a row as they also had to come from behind to beat perennial powerhouse Ateneo de Cebu in the semis last Saturday. Sanchez said their composure was a key component to the victory in the finals.

“I just followed our game plan for each game. And I stayed composed and stayed focused in the game,” he added.

Most of all, Sanchez said he is just happy to be part of a close-knit group that stuck together through the good times and the bad, which included a long 25-year absence from the national stage.

“It means a lot because after a 25-year drought, the championship is back with the Cobras and I’m so happy to be part of this champion team.” /bmjo