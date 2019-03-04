UV’s Yerro is only Cesafi player in NBTC Final 24 

Cebu City Philippines — University of the Visayas Baby Lancer star Joshua Yerro has been selected to take part in the 2019 National Basketball Training Center National All-Star Game after he ended up in 14th place in the final rankings of this year’s Chooks-to-Go NBTC 24 high school basketball rankings.

For the first time ever, the best high school players from the UAAP, NCAA, and CESAFI were ranked all-year long, with the top players in the country, including those from MMBL, rightfully earning their spots in the yearly showpiece.

Yerro, the pride of Ormoc, was the top player in the Chooks to Go/NBTC Cesafi 24 rankings after tallying averages of 18 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and three steals per game.

Curiously, Yerro was not even included in the Cesafi Mythical Five.

But NBTC Special Projects head, Anton Altamirano, had high praise for the 6-foot-2 high flyer.

“Definitely someone who we expected to be in there. In my opinion, college ready. Has a big upside on his game. Very athletic, strong. You don’t see a lot of players with that type of motor,” said Altamirano, the son of the head of the NBTC program, Eric Altamirano.

Ateneo’s Kai Sotto and St. Benilde’s Joel Cagulangan will serve as the team captains in the annual NBTC All-Star Game later this month at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The two will pick their respective squads through a draft in what is one of the highlights in the 2019 Chooks-to-Go NBTC League National Finals from March 18 to 24, 2019

Meanwhile, here’s the list of the final 24:

1. Kai Sotto, center, Ateneo

2. Joel Cagulangan, guard, La Salle Greenhills

3. Carl Tamayo, center, NU

4. Mark Nonoy, guard, UST

5. Gerry Abadiano, guard, NU

6. RJ Abarrientos, guard, FEU-Diliman

7. Harvey Pagsanjan, forward, Hope Christian

8. Clint Escamis, guard, Mapua HS

9. Aaron Fermin, center, Arellano

10. Terrence Fortea, guard, NU

11. Forthsky Padrigao, guard, Ateneo

12. Paolo Hernandez, guard, Mapua HS

13. Inand Fornilos, forward, La Salle Greenhills

14. Joshua Yerro, forward, UV

15. Joem Sabandal, guard, Adamson

16. Dan Arches, guard, Mapua

17. John Amores, forward, JRU

18. Mac Guadana, guard, Lyceum

19. Bismarck Lina, forward, UST

20. Joshua David, forward, La Salle Greenhills

21. Kevin Quiambao, center, NU

22. Jonnel Policarpio, forward, Mapua

23. Geo Chiu, center, Ateneo

24. Rafael Go, forward, Chiang Kai Shek