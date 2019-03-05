Eastern Communications empowers Cebu businesses with Cutting Edge forum

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Eastern Communications, one of the country’s premier telecommunications company, showed support for the growth of emerging businesses and enterprises in Cebu through the recent conduct of their Cutting Edge forums.

Discussing the latest IT trends and updates, Cutting Edge is the company’s first industry-based forum where topics are tailor-fitted to address a specific industry’s digital needs in terms of achieving digital strategies, leveraging innovation triggers, and understanding how technology can advance the business.

The forum aims to help different industries leverage the latest in connectivity solutions and digital tools to help them achieve their business goals – whether it be more efficient operations to maximizing revenue or to improve customer and employee satisfaction.

Held at the Seda Hotel in Cebu City, Cutting Edge’s first leg addressed the IT-BPO industry challenges in terms of employee attrition and retention. With attendees coming from the Cebu IT Park and the Cebu Business Park, Eastern Communications in partnership with solution experts discussed the modernization of the workplace for added employee work experience and satisfaction.

Focusing on the Mactan Economic Processing Zone, Cutting Edge’s second leg held at the Crimson Hotel in Mactan addressed the need for manufacturing plants to reduce costs further and to be more efficient when it comes to their operations. Solution experts also tackled the importance of data insights and technology in creating smooth processes and meaningful products and services.

Aside from their industry-based activities, Eastern Communications has also partnered with the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) for the 23rd Cebu Business Month celebration with the theme “Innovation in Action” that will be held on June 2019.

In line with their commitment to empower entrepreneurs of all sizes, the telecommunications company will be participating in one of the main activities of the Cebu Business Month, the Innovation Summit, where one of its experts will be presenting IT enabling solutions that will help Cebu businesses grow further.

“We remain fully committed to our vision of being the partner of emerging businesses here in Cebu. Aside from offering our reliable connectivity products and services, our vision is to help our customers be well-informed about digital trends, so they leverage on these new solutions to achieve their business goals,” shared Ramon Aesquivel, Eastern Communications Co-Coordinator.

Eastern Communications also continues to support enterprises in Cebu through its unique brand of “High Tech and High Touch” services. Under its High Tech services, Eastern Communications offers products like Internet Direct Service (IDS), Direct Leased Line (DLL) and Managed IT Services.

Meanwhile, High Touch underscores the company’s commitment to a high level of service for Cebu businesses with a promise for the assignment of a dedicated hotline and 24/7 customer service support./dcb