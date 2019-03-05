DTI tells local food manufacturers to join International Food Exhibit

By Irene R. Sino Cruz |March 05,2019 - 03:52 PM

Rowena G. Mendoza, assistant project director of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) operations group 2, is urging local food businesses to join the three-day International Food Exhibit (IFEX) Philippines that will be held at the World Trade Center in Pasay City, Metro Manila. /Irene R. Sino Cruz

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Trade and Industry’s Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) is inviting local food manufacturers and processors to participate in the International Food Exhibition (IFEX) Philippines to be held from May 24-26, 2019.

IFEX Philippines 2019 targets food manufacturers and processors who would like to expand or tap international and domestic market, according to Rowena G. Mendoza, assistant project director of DTI operations group 2.

Leilani Santiago, senior TIDS of the DTI agri marine division, said that the exhibit is a business-to-business event that aims to provide linkages between suppliers and buyer companies.

DTI has invited international and domestic buyers to attend IFEX Philippines Next Food Asia so they could link with institutional buyers.

The country’s largest food exhibition is expected to attract thousands of exhibitors. /dcb

