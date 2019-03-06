Vispop: Jewel Villaflores to work on second album

Cebu City, Philippines — After she released her first album in 2018, Visayan Pop’s first grand winner Jewel Villaflores will be working on her second album in 2019.

The 26-year-old singer and songwriter from Hilongos, Leyte told Cebu Daily News Digital that she will discuss the details and submit demonstrations to her management.

“Mas mo write ko about more topics like internal struggles and the like,” when asked for opinion what would be her songs for her second album.

In 2018, she released the album called, “Bahandi.”

She wrote seven tracks in the album, which include “Kiliran”, “Taytayan”, “Balik-balik”, “Coffee Tables”, “21st Alter Ego”, “Bulalakaw”, and “Lakaw Na Lang.”

The two other songs in the album, “Langit” and “Gugmang Giatay” were written by Lorenzo “Insoy” Niñal and Nathan Phillip Amores, respectively.

For her, “Bahandi” means treasure or priced possession.

“By that, I do not mean the album (Bahandi) itself or the songs in it but the different emotions validated and externalized through this artform: fear, anger, joy, trust, sadness, and anticipation are positive and negative emotions that I really value. Experiencing the negative ones are part of what makes it so incredible to feel other things,” the 26-year old singer and composer said.

Aside from working on her second album, another changes this year is her band called, Jewel Villaflores band.

“Same ra siya sa branding sa akong solo but they just decided nga i-full band siya para sa mga live gigs,” she added.

Members of the band are Praise Crisostomo (drums), Carlo Chica (bass), Joe Edward Villaflores (rhythm guitar), and Dave Gonzales (lead guitar).

Villaflores rose to fame in 2013 when she popularized the song, “Duyog”, her winning piece in the first Visayan Pop Songwritng Competition. /bmjo