Palma to seek CBCP clearance to issue oratio imperata against El Niño

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Archdiocese of Cebu will be asking clearance from the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) to issue an oratio imperata, or deliverance prayer, against the effect of the El Niño weather phenomenon.

Archbishop Jose Palma, in an interview on Wednesday, March 6, said the church is aware that the effect of the extreme dry season has started to burden some of the provinces in the country, including Cebu.

In Cebu City, the Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD) has already started rationing water to residents in upland areas in the last two weeks.

The company explained that the average daily water production in their facilities has dropped by around 9,000 cubic meters.

In Carmen town, 42.8 kilometers north of Cebu City, the local government unit has also started rationing water to 9 barangays due to the low water pressure in their area.

Engr. Joseph Roger Suico, Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) chief of Carmen, told CDN Digital that they have already requested the town council to place the nine barangays under a state of calamity.

“Mag decide kami sa usa ka meeting kay lately sa mga balita, daghan na nga mga probinsya ang nabalaka kay nag-init na gyud. We will do (issue an oration imperata) tingali with the concent of CBCP,” Palma said.

The prelate explained that they will need a coordinated clearance from the CBCP to issue the prayer since the effect of the El Niño is not just felt in Cebu but is national in scope.

“We need some kind of coordinated clearance [from CBCP] kay ang El Niño dili lamang diri sa atoa but it is practically [experienced] all over the country,” Palma said./elb