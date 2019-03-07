Jocelyn Encila’s sister shot dead near house in Labogon, Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Jenalyn Encila was not able to make it to her home in Barangay Labogon in Mandaue City after visiting her parents and sister detained at the Consolacion Police Station on Wednesday evening, March 6.

Jenalyn, 31, is a younger sister of Jocelyn Encila, the alleged source of the P190.4-million worth of illegal drugs seized in two related operations last Sunday, March 3.

Patrolman Glenn Bordalba of Mandaue City Police Station 3 said Jenalyn was on board a taxi with Jocelyn’s 13-year-old daughter from Consolacion. They were supposed to go home to their rented house in Sitio Caimito, Barangay Labogon early evening on Wednesday.

But before they could disembark from the vehicle, a man from a nearby motorcycle approached the taxi and knocked at the window on the front passenger’s seat. When Jenelyn, who was seated behind the front passenger seat opened the door instead, she was immediately shot by the gunman.

“Paghuman kalma ra kaayo siya nga nilakaw unya nisakay sa iyang motor unya hinay ra pod iyang padagan palayo,” 13-year-old Ana (not her real name) told CDN Digital.

RELATED STORY: Sister of the woman nabbed in the P190.4-million shabu busts killed in Mandaue City

Ana said she was just thankful that the gunman did not hurt her despite sitting just beside her aunt.

Bordalba said they are looking at the Encilas’ alleged involvement in drugs as the possible motive of the crime.

READ MORE: P190M shabu recovered, four arrested in twin drug busts in Cebu City and Consolacion town

“Kung wala ni siya (Jenalyn) moapil og duwa (og drugas), posible pod nga nasuko ni ilang amo kay dako-dako baya to ang nawala, 28 kilos, basin ang pamilya ang gi-among ba,” Bordalba said.

Bordalba said they are yet to make a more in depth investigation to find a lead on Jenalyn’s killing.

He said they also have to examine the victim’s cellular phone to check if the victim has received threats or if she had conversations that would be vital in solving the case.

Jenalyn’s cousin who lived with her but begged off from being named for his safety, said he did not know if there were threats to Jenalyn’s life./elb