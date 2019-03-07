Osmeña, Garma meet to discuss security preparations for May 2019 elections

Cebu City, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña formally met with Colonol Royina Garma, director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) on Thursday, March 7, 2019, to discuss security preparations for the May 2019 elections.

This is the first time Osmeña and Garma sat down for a meeting since their tension began in July 2018 during the foiled ambush attempt of Tejero village councilor Jessielou Cadungog, which resulted to the death of a policeman, PO3 Eugene Calumba.

It was a closed-door meeting between the city government and the city police but members of the media were able to take pictures showing the first few slides of the presentation made by the CCPO.

Osmeña was accompanied by his wife and Councilor Margarita Osmeña, Councilor Dave Tumulak, and Association of Barnagay Captains (ABC)-Cebu City Federation President Franklyn Ong.

Garma, on the other hand, was accompanied by all chiefs of the 11 police stations in Cebu City. /bmjo