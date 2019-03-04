PBBTheKiss: When a kiss turns into a scandal and a woman is slut-shamed

Social media was freaking out last night over a kiss between two housemates on Pinoy Big Brother. When I saw the hashtag “#PBBTheKiss,” I thought they were celebrating contestants they were shipping in the house. I mean, that’s what normally happens in these primetime shows, right?

Technically, people who were supporting the tandem of model Lou Yanong and Andre Brouillette were kilig over the fact that they kissed on the show. However, many called the act inappropriate because they were making out while the cameras were on them and that the housemates were uncomfortable.

We can’t speak for the awkwardness the housemates felt because it did happen repeatedly while a lot of them were around. Even I’d feel uncomfortable if one of my friends, or someone I didn’t know, started going at it in front of me. Antoni Porowski had to sit next to Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale as they made out. You get the picture.

However, the question of whether or not what they were doing was appropriate because they’re not boyfriend-girlfriend. The “conservatism” argument was also brought up since we live in the Philippines and many still subscribe to this archaic notion that a woman shouldn’t act this way.

READ MORE: Mutual attraction in the time of bad dates and encounters

First of all: It was just a kiss between two consenting adults and they don’t have to be a couple for it to be okay. We’re not in the 15th century.

Blogger Julian Mauricio also brought up the point that if Filipinos find a kiss “wild,” what more the antics that happen in the foreign franchises of Big Brother. Because, as far as we know, contestants really do engage in sexual activities in these shows. We’re also not saying they shouldn’t do that, plus the fact that these TV shows have great editing to censor or cut these things out for public viewing.

But netizens weren’t having it, saying that Lou and Andre’s kiss was the product of Westernized beliefs that it’s okay to not be conservative. There are also arguments that Filipinos don’t act this way and that this is disrespectful to our values.

So what if it's 2019? This is the Philippines po. Filipinos, like most Asians and unlike Westerners, still hold on to their conservative values. That's the norm/culture here so people's reactions on the issue are normal and was expected — KURsTanner (@Cjay19961) March 4, 2019

There were people who asked, “What if children see what they did?” Okay, listen: The show isn’t for kids, it has an MTRCB rating of SPG. That being said, if kids were able to see this, then they weren’t monitored. Even if they did manage to see what happened, it’s just a kiss and you can easily entertain their questions without giving too much details that you feel will “taint their innocence.” That’s better than censoring them.

Pero asa NATIONAL TV po sila. Ang daming Bata na nanunuood po.

What’s more disappointing are some YouTube comments we found in one video. People were likening the act to pornographic material, while some pointed fingers at Lou for “ruining the image of women.” There are also those who are borderline slut-shaming Lou—one anonymous even tried to ruin her by talking about her alleged sexual activities before joining PBB.

Screengrabbed from YouTube

Screengrabbed from YouTube

Once again, the burden of shame is given to the woman. We really need to quash the archaic belief that we’re supposed to be gentle, proper, and subversive. Likewise, it’s not fair to villainize a woman for not acting the way you want her to, and also hinting that she’s a slut for acting in such a way.

They kissed with cameras around them and it wasn’t the right place at the right time? They’re in a reality show where basically every corner of the house, including the shower, has cameras in them. Other seasons of Pinoy Big Brother have also shown two housemates kissing. How come when other TV personalities in similar shows do this, they’re welcomed with gushiness?

We understand if you’re not used to that sight, but please, let’s not be mean to the people involved. Nor shove beliefs down people’s throats, especially those who may not share the same POV as you.

Art by Marian Hukom

For the latest in culture, fashion, beauty, and celebrities, subscribe to our weekly newsletter here

Follow Preen on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Viber

Read more: https://preen.inquirer.net/92793/pbbthekiss-when-a-kiss-turns-into-a-scandal-and-a-woman-is-slut-shamed#ixzz5hSFs7FA1

Follow us: @inquirerdotnet on Twitter | inquirerdotnet on Facebook