SK Provincial Federation president urges youth leaders tested positive for drugs to take a leave of absence

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The president of the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Federation in Cebu Province advised the four SK officials who were tested positive for illegal drugs to take a leave of absence.

Jerico Rubio, who sits as an ex-officio member in the Provincial Board (PB), admitted that the youth leaders drug test results have demoralized the SK federation community.

“Bad image gyud kay SK ta supposedly kita ang ehemplo sa mga kabatan-onan,” Rubio said.

The four officials who tested positive in the drug testing conducted by the Cebu Provincial Anti Drug Abuse (CPADAO) last February included an SK councilor and a chairman in Danao City, a chairman from Oslob and a councilor from Carmen.

Rubio said that the officials should keep distance from their functions while undergoing the community-based drug treatment program.

He added that he will wait for the advise of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to decide if the SK officials will be dismissed.

CPADAO conducts surprise drug testing in local government offices, including barangays, under the drug free work place policy of the Civil Service. /bmjo