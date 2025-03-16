Cebu City Niños lord CVIRAA 2025

BAYAWAN CITY, Negros Oriental — The Cebu City Niños reasserted their dominant reign in the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) after successfully defending their overall championship as the meet concluded on Sunday, March 16.

Cebu City once again showcased its athletic supremacy, amassing a total of 105 gold, 89 silver, and 73 bronze medals to top both the elementary and secondary divisions. The elementary squad delivered a 36-28-26 tally, while the secondary team contributed a 69-61-47 haul.

Despite their commanding performance, the Niños fell short of surpassing last year’s total of 118 gold, 73 silver, and 78 bronze medals when they hosted the meet.

However, they ensured a strong finish, adding 72 gold medals on the penultimate and final days of competition.

SECOND OVERALL

Bohol Province had a breakthrough campaign, climbing to second overall from third place last year with a 61-51-79 medal tally. Cebu Province, which finished fifth in 2024, made strides to claim third place with a 42-40-79 haul. Dumaguete City, last year’s runner-up, settled for fourth with 36-45-40, while Mandaue City dropped to fifth with 31-43-56.

The Niños sealed their title defense with a string of victories on the final day.

Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) powered Cebu City’s football teams to two gold medals, while the secondary girls futsal squad also took home the top prize.

Cebu City’s shuttlers and paddlers added three golds in badminton and table tennis, while its arnisadors claimed another three golds in combat events. In taekwondo, the Niños tallied four gold medals in kyorugi (sparring), and their secondary boys volleyball team manned by the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers emerged as champions.

Bohol Province also had a stellar showing in combat sports and team events, winning two gold medals in boxing, one in elementary boys lawn tennis, and another in elementary girls softball. They also secured three golds in taekwondo and four in wushu.

Cebu Province, meanwhile, had a dominant showing in team sports, capturing four gold medals in taekwondo kyorugi, while its volleyball teams ruled both the elementary boys and girls divisions. They also won gold in elementary boys and secondary boys baseball, elementary boys 5×5 basketball, and secondary girls 3×3 basketball.

Despite the impending departure of Bayawan City, Dumaguete City, and other divisions transitioning to the Negros Island Region (NIR), Cebu City will remain the backbone of Central Visayas’ delegation for the Palarong Pambansa 2025, set to take place in Ilocos Norte from May 24 to June 2.

