On Women’s Day, CHR calls for end to ‘misogynistic remarks’,‘rape jokes’

MANILA, Philippines — On the international observance of Women’s Day, the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) called for an end to “misogynistic remarks” and “rape jokes.”

This even if the country’s human rights body commended the administration for the recent enactment of measures that would support women.

CHR Spokesperson Jacqueline de Guia reminded everyone “of the continuing gaps faced by every Filipina and women around the world.”

She said that while laws such as Expanded Maternity Leave Act benefits women, upholding and protection of women’s rights “go beyond pieces of legislation.”

“Genuine appreciation for the worth of women and their rights go beyond pieces of legislation,” De Guia pointed out.

“Women continue to bear the brunt of misogynistic remarks and are often subjects of rape jokes, which, at times, translate to catcalling and other forms of harassment online and in the streets,” she then lamented.

CHR further cited how drug-related killings impact families and force women to raise their family single-handedly.

“The ongoing anti-drug campaign equally impacts women in communities—they are forced to single-handedly raise a family when confronted with the loss of fathers, sons, or brothers due to alleged extrajudicial killings,” De Guia said.

The CHR official reiterated that the government must ensure its commitment to ensure women’s rights are sustained.

“May this occasion also stress the obligation of the government to uphold the welfare of women and affirm the commitment to recognize women’s rights as human rights,” De Guia said. /kga

Follow us: @inquirerdotnet on Twitter | inquirerdotnet on Facebook