Magpale urges women in Cebu to stand up, be counted amid Int’l Women’s Day celebration

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu Vice Governor Agnes Magpale encouraged the Cebuano women to stand up and be counted amid celebration of the International Women’s Day today, March 8.

“To the women out there, stand up and be counted,” Magpale told Cebu Daily News Digital on the phone.

Magpale, who heads the Provincial Women’s Commission (PWC), said she had been doing the rounds in the province to attend women’s summits in the municipalities.

She said that the PWC took these summits as opportunities to listen to the requests or ideas of the Cebuano women on how to make their lives better.

Magpale said that most women would seek for livelihood and through the PWC, the Cebu Provincial government had provided livelihood programs for the women in the towns such as Toledo, Tuburan, and San Fernando.

The town women summit leads to the Women’s Congress on March 25 where women’s associations and cooperatives will gather in Cebu City to discuss issues such as women’s rights and abuse on women.

Magpales said that they were hoping for Senator Pia Cayetano to speak during the Women’s Congress to educate the Cebuano women on women’s rights and discuss the legislations being made for women.

“Our women needs more education on their rights so they can avoid abuse,” she said.

The congress is the highlight of the Cebu Province’s celebration of the women’s month. It also aims to provide economic empowerment of the Cebuano women.

Magpale said she was also hoping that the Cebuano women would use the Women’s Month this March to speak out and be counted on important issues in the community.

She said that women should empower each other not just for this month but also for the rest of the year./dbs