6th Women TechMakers event gathers Cebuana tech leaders

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebuana leaders in the technology industry will promote women empowerment and an environment of exclusivity during the 6th Women TechMakers (WTM Cebu 2019) scheduled today at The Company Cebu, IT Park.

The 13 women speakers who are experts in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics will give talks during the whole day event organized by the Women TechMakers Cebu.

“We wanted to commemorate the International Women’s Month by showcasing the amazing women leading the tech industry in Cebu. Our goal is to advance, grow, and celebrate women developers, designers, and technology entrepreneurs,” said Frances Marie Teves, Communications Manager for GDG and WTM Cebu.

“Although a free event, the 9a.m. to 6p.m. program is jam-packed. Some topics to be discussed include Women in Development, Women in Design, Women in Project Management, Women in Testing, Women in Community, Women in Startups, and Women in Freelance Development and Motherhood,” Teves added.

Following the success of WTM Cebu 2018, this year’s event not only focuses on talk sessions. It will also give participants an avenue for hands on learning with workshops on qwiklabs through Google Cloud Study Jams.

Time will also be given for elevator business matching where participants can share a thing or two about their company or venture to the crowd.

This event is supported by Google and co-presented by Accenture, with partners PRWorks, The Company Cebu, IT Park, Golden Success College, Payoneer, and FizzBuzz./dcb