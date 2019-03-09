Rescued dogs, puppies up for adoption
By Immae Lachica |March 09,2019 - 12:08 PM
LOOK: The Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) Cebu City and the Island Rescue Organization (IRO) are looking for new homes for their rescued dogs and puppies.
Drop by Parkmall in Mandaue City today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and check out their display of pets for adoption.
