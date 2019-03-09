Lahug River clean up generates 100 sacks of trash
|March 09,2019 - 01:12 PM
LOOK: At least 100 sacks of garbage were collected by personnel from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR-7) and volunteers during the Saturday morning, March 9, clean up of the Lahug River in Cebu City. /DENR Central Visayas
Read Next
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.