Pagsangyaw 2021: Laity to lead Catholic evangelization

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Cebuano Catholics are urged to go to their parish churches earlier than usual to when attending Masses so they can listen to testimonies of faith by their fellow members of the laity in the new movement to spread church doctrines.

Cebu Archbishop Palma revealed this in a press conference this morning, March 9, to announce the launching next week of Pangsangyaw 2021, an evangelical movement spearheaded by the Cebu Archdiocese’s Commission on the Laity, which hopes to boost adherence to and clearer understanding of the Catholic faith in preparation for the 500th year anniversary of Catholicism in the Philipppines in 2021.

Starting March 16, selected lay speakers will give their reflections and testomonies of faith before the start of the Sunday Masses in their respective parishes.

According to Dave Deriada, the over-all lay coordinator of the parishes, at least 50 speakers have been chosen to give their testimonies of faith in their parishes in the coming Sunday Masses.

Other church organizations such as the Defenders of the Faith are also willing to provide speakers for the parishes that wish to ask for support, he added.

Fe Barino, the chairman of the Archdiocesan Commission on the Laity, said the movement needs the support of the parish priests since they will be the ones who will be choosing the speakers and allotting the time for them to speak.

She said that all speakers have to undergo training with the Commission on the Laity to prepare them not just in public speaking but also in delivering clearly the life lessons they learned from the teachings of the church. In Some cases, she said, the parish priest may opt to check the speaker’s prepared speech before this will be delivered before the parishioners. This way, the Church is assured that the message is unified and one with the teachings of the Church, she added.

Aside from the laity, Barino said that Pagsangyaw 2021 will also be brought to the schools through oratorical contests.

“In this way, bata palang, kahibawo na sila mo sangyaw sa ilang faith,” said Barino.

Archbishop Palma hoped that the movement will draw non-practicing Catholics back to the Church, or bring in new converts to the Catholic faith time for the 500th anniversary.

The prelate also hoped that Pagsangyaw, as a movement, will continue even after 2021. /elb