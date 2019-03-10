Eagles outlast Wolves, notch first Elite Basketball win

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Eagles outlasted the Wolves, 66-61, to nab their first win in the Elite Basketball Club Cebu City—Season 14 last Friday, March 8, 2019, at the Visayan Glass Gym in Guadalupe.

It was a nip-and-tuck contest that was decided in the final minute when former University of the Visayas Green Lancer great Randy dela Pisa capped off his 22-point night with two free-throws that put the Wolves out of their misery.

JL Manila also helped the Eagles soar with his 20 points.

The Eagles and the Wolves each tote 1-1 win-loss cards.

In the other game, the Cheetahs got their second straight win with a 107-73 rout of the Stallions. Wide-bodied forward Vernon Anfone dominated the shaded lane and fired in 24 points to lead six different players in double-figures including former Cesafi Mythical Five forward, Jerome Napao, who scored 11 markers.

The Stallions dropped to 0-2 in this tournament.

THE SCORES:

FIRST GAME

CHEETAHS 107 – Anfone 24, Rodrigo 16, Gumampong 14, Solis 14, Napao 11, Gelasque 10, Tan 9, Acha 6, Santos 3

STALLIONS 73 – Paul Torrecampo 31, Dungog 14, Arias 10, Aloba 6, Naron 4, Chu 4, Yapcoy 2, Monteclar 2,

Quarter: 23-14, 59-36, 78-44, 107-73

SECOND GAME

EAGLES 66 – Dela pisa 22, Manila 20, Mier 10, Duran 5, Jaca 5, Bacatan 2, Llanos 2,

WOLVES 61 – Dedace 15, Lucero 11, Badrina 8, Quijano 7, Delcampo 7, Lopena 5, Castro 5, Cabasan 3

Quarter: 23-11, 29-32, 39-41, 66-61 /dbs