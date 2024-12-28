No need for police to tape guns for New Year – Aberin

MANILA, Philippines — Police officers do not have to tape their guns for the New Year, an official of the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Saturday.

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Acting Regional Director PBGen. Anthony Aberin said that the members of the NCRPO are professional and responsible enough to know the consequences of their actions.

“My initial pronouncement was that we would put tape, but I have seen the records from the past eight years, and the PNP has not been using tape. I have full trust and confidence,” said Aberin in a mix of Filipino and English in an interview with Teleradyo 630.

READ: Cebu to welcome New Year with rainy weather, but no typhoon in sight

“Naniniwala po ako na sa ngayon ay hindi na yata ng kailangan ng pagtape ng baril, bagkus, alam po natin na responsable ang members ng NCRPO,” Aberin added.

(I believe that, for now, there is no need to tape the guns. Instead, we know that the members of the NCRPO are responsible.)

READ: No more taping of gun muzzle on Christmas, New Year

The acting director said that cops who fire their guns during New Year celebrations may face criminal and administrative charges and dismissal from their posts.

Stray bullets

Meanwhile, Aberin mentioned a report of two cases of stray bullets, one from Sta. Mesa in Manila and the other from Parañaque City on Christmas Day.

READ: New Year 2025: Hopeful Filipinos decline to 90% – SWS

The case from Sta. Mesa, Manila involved a fight where a gun was fired, while the incident in Parañaque is still under investigation.

He also shared that the security check for the incoming New Year was in place.

“Tuloy tuloy ang NCRPO para ilatag ang security coverage po para sa New Year at andun pa rin ang deployment ng mahigit 10,000 pulis na nakadeploy sa places of convergence natin kagaya ng terminal, mga malls, simbahan at marami pang iba,” he noted.

(The NCRPO continues to lay out security coverage for the New Year, with over 10,000 police officers deployed to our places of convergence, such as terminals, malls, churches, and many others.)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP