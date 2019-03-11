Lapu student’s killing: Duterte asked to ensure arrest of girl’s murderers

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Calls for justice for her death now flood the Facebook page of Christine Lee Silawan whose half-naked body was found dumped in a vacant lot in Sitio Mahayahay, Barangay Bangkal, Lapu-Lapu City early this morning, March 11.

Rhiee Chiie Tactay has called on President Rodrigo Duterte, senators and government and local officials to ensure the speedy arrest of Silawan’s murderers.

“Dapat dito kayo magpasikat oh makantam ung hustisya ng batang ito,” she said.

Tactay was among the close to 800 individuals who visited Silawan’s Facebook page since report of her death became public to express their condolences to her family and to call for justice for her brutal killing.

Albert Horford commented that the people who killed Silawan, a church collector, should also be made to experience what they did on the Grade 9 student.

“Gago gumawa dapat balatan din nang buhay,” he said.

Others called for justice for Silawan’s death.

“Nawasak ang puso ko khit Muslim ako ayy nkaka eyak bata2x pa sana Ang Gawa sa kanya gawin din ganyan gaya ng Sa amin Kung nka patay ka patay din aabotin moo Nkaka gago tlga,” said Khanefai Q Shen.

“Poor baby girl .. God loves you .. rest in peace my dear. Justice will prevail soon..,” commented Abby Wood.