Cebu’s Karren Songbird is finalist in Eat Bulaga’s BakClash

Cebu City, Philippines — Karren Songbird, or Kevin Lechadores off stage, will represent Cebu for the grand finals of BakClash, which is part of GMA’s noon time show, “Eat Bulaga!”

The 39-year-old stand-up comedian, host, and singer told Cebu Daily News Digital she is grateful to “Eat Bulaga!” for being one of the 14 grand finalists who will compete this April.

“Tungod ani nga segment, natagaan dili lang kay ako kung dili tanang mga performers nga pareha nako nga ma showcase ang among abilidad sa pagkanta ug sa paghatag og kalingawan,” she said.

She is considered as the Songbird of the South and a fan of Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez.

A native of Barangay Punta Princesa, Cebu City, she is a registered nurse and a graduate at the University of San Carlos (USC).

Karren Songbird has been a stand-up comedian since 2001 and works at two the popular comedy bars in Cebu.

BakClash is a singing contest open for gay and transwomen in the Philippines.

This is a subsegment of “Eat Bulaga’s!”, “Juan for All, All for Juan: Bayanihan of d’Pipol.”

Among her preparations for the grand finals are getting enough sleep and taking care of her voice.

“Iwas smoke ug tam-is sad ta karon,” she said. /bmjo