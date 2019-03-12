MEGAWORLD, EMPIRE EAST TO BUILD P20-B TOWNSHIP IN CAINTA, RIZAL

MANILA, Philippines – Megaworld, the country’s largest developer of integrated urban townships, along with its subsidiary Empire East Land Holdings, Inc., is developing a 24-hectare property along F. Felix Avenue in Cainta, Rizal, to become the Highland City township.

The company’s 24th township development, Highland City, will host the expansive Highland Mall with a gross floor area of around 58,000 square meters, rows of residential towers on a highland area, mixed-use towers, a church as well as open and green parks.

“We are building another Megaworld Lifestyle Mall that showcases another unique character, complementing the ‘highlands’ or sloped landscape of the property. The Highland Mall will offer around 58,000 square meters of retail spaces,” reveals Kevin L. Tan, executive vice president and chief strategy officer, Megaworld.

Highland City will be highlighted by the Highland Park, an 8,000-square meter green and open park, which will house some retail areas and a 500-seating capacity church. The park will elevate towards the mall and will serve as a ‘grand welcome’ to the township. On both sides of the park will be a six-lane road which will serve as the main street entrance to the township.

“We are very excited about this new township that will evoke a character of a city sitting on highlands. Empire East will develop around 38 residential towers on the elevated portion of the township. These towers will serve as a dramatic backdrop to the vision of ‘Highland City.” Our proposed Highland Mall under the Megaworld Lifestyle Mall brand will also be a centerpiece of the development. We will integrate it with an expansive park that opens towards the township’s main entrance,” says Tan.

Forty percent of the entire development will be dedicated to green and open spaces. Aside from the six-lane main road, the internal roads will be at least four lanes.

Megaworld and Empire East will spend P20-billion in the next 10 years to develop Highland City. Land development will commence by second quarter of this year. /dcb