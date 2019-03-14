Organizers excited for Alab Pilipinas playoff game in Cebu

Cebu City, Philippines — The San Miguel Alab Pilipinas are eager to pay back all the love Cebu has given them in their past elimination round games with a win in their playoff game in the ASEAN Basketball League at the Hoops Dome on March 29, 2019, in Lapu-Lapu City.

Although the opponent has yet to be determined with the elimination round still winding down, Alab home games organizer and Batang Gilas team manager Andrew Teh said everyone is raring to compete in Cebu once again where they are unbeaten.

“We are excited to bring Alab Pilipinas’s first every playoff home game to Cebu as Alab defends it championship. It’s also Alab’s way of thanking the Cebu fans the tremendous support that they receive from Cebu fans,” said Teh.

Alab remains on top of the field with an 18-5 win-loss record.

However, injuries have battered the defending champions with do-it-all swingman Lawrence Domingo sitting out because of a knee injury while reigning Defensive Player of the Year Renaldo Balkman is also out due to a possible concussion.

Starting forward Caelan Tiongson and athletic spark plug Brandon Rosser are also in sick bay, leaving room for Alab to slip to second place with tough upcoming games against Macau, Formosa and Saigon. Macau and Formosa have already registered wins against Alab this season.

Ticket prices are P350.00 for upper box seats, P600.00 for lower box seats and P1,200 for VIP Seats.

Tickets are available at the Global Link Office, located at the 2nd Floor, Capitol Commercial Complex right beside Grand Hotel, along Escario Street.

Tickets may also be bought at the Lapu-Lapu City Tourism Office in front of Lapu-Lapu City Hall. /bmjo