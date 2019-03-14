DSWD conducts voters education and info campaign to 4Ps beneficiaries

Cebu City, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) conducted a voters’ education and information campaign to Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries.

Kerwin Macopia, information officer of DSWD-7, said that the activity aims to further strengthen election-related and active citizenship campaign of the agency to 4Ps beneficiaries.

He said that a series of Voters’ Education and discussion of election info-briefer have been conducted late February this year.

The effort also seeks to provide beneficiaries with information that will importantly guide them in protecting themselves and the program from possible exploits during the elections in May.

In the activity, Pantawid partner-beneficiaries were constantly encouraged to exercise their right to suffrage and protect its secrecy and sanctity amid the spread of fake news on the program implementation and the approaching elections.

Macopia led the discussion and distribution of the election info-briefer to Pantawid partner-beneficiaries in Mandaue, Lapu-lapu and Cebu City.

Currently, around 424 4Ps beneficiaries have already undergone the voters’ education and information in Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu City, while the activity is still ongoing in Cebu City.

The activity is done during the Family Development Sessions (FDS).

He emphasized the misconceptions of the beneficiaries and other people about the program and elections.

“Wala’y laing makapatangtang ninyo sa programa kon dili ang inyo lamang dili pagsunod sa mga kondisyon niini ug kung wala na moy mga estudyante nga makarga sa programa,” Macopia emphasized.

The beneficiaries are also encouraged to report any anomalies or suspicious activities related to Pantawid Pamilya and elections in their area to the DSWD or City/Municipal Link nearest to them.

The 4Ps is a program of the national government that invests in the health and education of poor households primarily of children aged 18 and below.

It provides cash grants to compliant household beneficiaries with health grant worth P500 and educational grants worth P300 and P500 for each children studying in elementary and high school.

Apart from that, the beneficiaries are also entitled to a rice subsidy in the form of cash amounting to P600. /bmjo