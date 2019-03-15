Man shot in Mandaue cockpit is a Cortes supporter

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A close supporter of Sixth District Representative Jonas Cortes survived an ambush attempt inside a cockpit arena in Mandaue City on Thursday night, March 14, 2019.

Jamaal Calipayan, Cortes’ chief of staff, confirmed to CDN Digital that businessman Isidro Go was shot past 10 p.m. last night at the Gallera de Mandaue in Barangay Tabok.

Calipayan said that Go was at the preparation room of the cockpit when an unidentified gunman fired a shots from behind through a glass wall.

Go sustained a gunshot wound at the back of his head and was rushed to a private hospital. Calipayan said that while Go is now safe, the businessman has yet to undergo an operation to remove the bullet stuck in his head.

“Naigo gyud siya somewhere sa likod sa iyang ulo but as far as I know wala nakalapos ang bala sa iyang skull. Wala nakapenetrate ang bala,” Calipayan said.

Calipayan said that Go is involved in real estate businesses and has been helping in Cortes’ reelection bids since 2007.

The lawyer said they suspect politics to be behind the attempt on the life of Go, especially that he is active in the campaign of Cortes, who is running for mayor in this May 2019 midterm elections against incumbent Mayor Luigi Quisumbing.

“Dako kaayo na siya nga supporter ni Cong. [Cortes]. They have been classmates since elementary so karon nga nagsingabot ang election, he has been helping us with his connections among businesses. He has a big role in our campaign,” Calipayan said.

Calipayan said that at the moment, they are still waiting for the feedback of the Mandaue City Police on the shooting incident. /bmjo