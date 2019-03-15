Mi Department Store opens second branch in Cebu

Cebu City, Philippines — The Expressions Stationery Shop Inc. opened its second branch of the Mi Department Store at the 2nd floor of the J Centre Mall in A.S. Fortuna, Mandaue City.

The 2,000-square meter store offers complete household dry good items from furnitures, kitchenwares, bags, shoes, ladies and menswear, school and office supplies and many more.

Shirley Ng, senior vice-president of Expressions Stationery Shop inc., said that they’ve decided to expand because they consider Cebu as one of the premiere provinces in the Visayas.

“We want our customers to experience happy shopping experience. Lahat ng pangangailangan nila ay andito na. We can assure quality goods at affordable prices,” Ng said.

In Cebu, Mi Department store opened its first branch in Elizabeth mall eight years ago. But in the whole country, Ng said that they already have around 20 branches.

Aside from this, their office and school supply store, Expressions, also has 135 branches, six of which are in Cebu.

“We also own the Fun Nation Amusement, wherein we have two branches here in Cebu. One is located here in J Center Mall and the other one is at City Mall in Danao City,” she added.

By the end of the year, Ng said that they will also open another branch of Mi Department Store after the construction of the City Mall in N. Bacalso Street in Cebu City is completed. /bmjo