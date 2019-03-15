Cause-oriented groups file complaints against PRO-7 officials for playing loud music during EDSA day protest

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cause oriented groups including BAYAN Central Visayas have filed five complaints against Chief Superintendent Debold Sinas and other officials of the Police Regional Office in Central Office (PRO-7) at the Office of the Visayas Ombudsman Friday morning, March 15.

According to Dr. Phoebe Sanchez, chairperson of the Karapatan Central Visayas, the PRO-7 officials violated the freedom of expression of the cause-oriented groups who were protesting in celebration of the EDSA People Power on February 25.

The groups led by BAYAN-Central Visayas protested in front of the PRO-7 headquarters, Camp Sergio Osmeña, along Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City when loud music was played from inside the camp.

The groups blocked a car from leaving the camp and attempted to barge into the gate causing a pole to be broken — all this actions just to force the police to stop the loud music.

Sanchez said that instead of maintaining peace during the protest, the police instigated disarray by playing loud music to drown the voice of the protesters.

Sanchez said the “blatant” disrespect to the public’s cry constituted serious misconduct, grave abuse of authority and oppression, conduct unbecoming of a public officer, discourtesy in the conduct of official duties, and violations of the R.A. 6713 or Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees and B.P. 880 or the Public Assembly Act.

The charges are filed against Sinas; Superintendent Remus Medina, chief of the Regional Intelligence Division (RID); and several unnamed officers and officials of the PRO-7.

Sanchez said that the action of the police was a form of oppression as they refused to listen to the protests during the very anniversary of the People Power Revolution.

She said they were protesting the current state of justice in the country, which involved merciless killings with the power resting solely on the authorities.

“We were protesting mismo the Police Office. Kay ang implementor sa necropolitics kay ang Police Office man,” said Sanchez.

(We were protesting against the Police Office. Because the the implementor of necropolitics is the Police Office.)

He said that if proven guilty from the charges the police officers involved might be suspended or could even be terminated from service.

Sanchez said they were planning to request the court for preventive suspension of the officials.

“They have no right to be sitting in office, that is a dangerous mind. Nagsasalita ang tao, mamayan ng Pilipinas, nganong di man mi ninyo pasultion? Igo ra mi nagsulti, wala miy dalang armas,” said Sanchez.

(They have no right to be sitting in office, that is a dangerous mind. The people have spoken, the citizens of the Philippines, then why won’t they let us speak? We are just here to speak or protest, we don’t carry any guns.) /dbs