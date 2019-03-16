‘Hubby’ stabs, wounds ‘wife’ during spat over the latter’s alleged drug use

By Benjie B. Talisic |March 16,2019 - 01:57 AM

Police escort stabbing suspect Avelino Cartuciano after his arrest in Barangay Basak San Nicolas. |Benjie B. Talisic

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A common-law husband, who berated his common-law wife for her alleged continued drug use, led to an argument and ended with the “husband” stabbing the “wife” in the stomach with a sharp piece of wood.

The stabbing incident at Barangay Basak San Nicolas at past 11 p.m. on March 15 ended with the wife, Janeth Gerat, 40, being rushed to the hospital for treatment and the husband, Avelino Cartuciano, being arrested by San Nicolas barangay tanods, said PO1 Jhon James Villamor of the Mambaling Police Precinct, in an interview with Cebu Daily News Digital.

According to initial investigation, Villamor said, that Cartuciano berated Gerat after he learned about Gerat’s alleged continued use of illegal drugs.

This led to an argument between the two, which led to Cartuciano getting a sharp piece of wood and allegedly stabbing Gerat in the stomach with it.

Cartuciano was detained at the Mambaling Police  Precinct detention cell pending the filing of charges./dbs

