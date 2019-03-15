Governor’s Cup: Consolacion escapes Mandaue

Cebu City, Philippines — The Consolacion Sarok Weavers they tripped Mandaue City, 86-85, in the Governor’s Cup 2019 Basketball Tournament on Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Mandaue City Sports Complex.

John Lloyd Pepito topscored for the team of head coach Paul Alelu Flores with 16 points while Brevin Padayogdog and Kin Dayday tallied 14 markers apiece to pull off the upset of the talented Mandaue cagers in the 6th Disctrict.

Kenneth Brillo paced the team of Gary Cortes with 20 points.

Meanwhile over in the 2nd District, Argao and Alcoy nabbed their second straight wins after they claimed victories over their respective opponents at the games that were held at the Oslob Municipal Gym.

Argao beat Samboan, 74-64, while Alcoy routed Boljoon, 72-56, to bolster their respective win-loss records to 2-0.

Oslob also won over Santander, 79-70, in the same district.

In other games, Tuburan creamed Barili, 107-90, in the 3rd District in a game held in Barili. Sogod nipped Carmen, 71-67, while Borbon routed Catmon, 77-59 in in District 5A matches held in Borbon.

In District 7A games that were staged at the Alcantara Municipal Gym, Ronda slipped past Alcantara, 74-66, while Dumanjug won via default over Moalboal.

In 7B games played in Badian, Malabuyoc thrashed the home team, 81-75, while Alegria beat Ginatilan, 88-67. /bmjo