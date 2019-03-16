UV, USPF, Ateneo de Cebu bag titles in CYBL 

Cebu City, Philippines — The University of the Visayas (UV), the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) and the SHS-Ateneo de Cebu went home with a title each at the conclusion of the Division 1 finals of the Cebu Youth Basketball League on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Ateneo de Cebu basketball courts along Mango Avenue.

UV captured the Under-12 title with a dominant 57-25 win over Ateneo de Cebu while USPF nipped UV, 57-55, to claim the Under-15 championship. Ateneo de Cebu meanwhile, held the Sisters of Mary Boystown in check, 52-41, to earn the Under-18 crown.

The Under-15 title game was the highlight of Saturday’s triple-header as the two teams fought tooth-and-nail for the crown.

The game was tied at 52-all with under a minute left when Eldie Sevillejo calmly sank two free-throws with 30 seconds remaining to push USPF in front, 54-52.

A deuce by Jerwin Espina extended USPF’s lead to four with seven seconds to go.

But UV refused to give up as Christian Alilin sank a triple to pull them to within one, 55-56 with two ticks to go in the game.

Sevillejo, however, made two more from the line with a second remaining to seal USPF’s very first CYBL championship.

Kline Ochavo led USPF in scoring with 13 points while Sevillejo put up 11.

The Under-18 final was a thrilling one as well as the Aloysians were poised to stun the perennial powerhouse squad after taking a 37-32 lead with seven minutes to go.

However, Ateneo de Cebu sharpened up and retaliated with a 20-4 run to put away SMS Boystown. Tracy Dadang led the winning side with 14 points while

Meanwhhile, Jan Mark Toring scored 17 points to pace all UV scorers in the Under-12 contest.

In the Division 2 finals, Don Bosco beat UV, 40-35, to get the Under-10 crown while UV-B crushed the University of San Carlos North-B, 43-25, to win the Under-12 title.

This brings to a close the biggest CYBL so far with 154 teams, 4 age groups and games being staged from October until March. /bmjo