Palma: CBCP mulls waiving of fees for funeral Masses, blessings

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) is now looking at the possibility of giving for free the ministerial services of priests in the country like officiating funeral Masses and the blessing of homes or automobiles.

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma said in an interview on Saturday that the plan, if approved, will surely benefit the poor who wanted to seek their spiritual services but could not afford the corresponding fees.

But Palma said that priests will still be allowed to receive contributions or donations from their parishioners in exchange for officiating funeral Masses or blessings, although this will no longer be made obligatory.

“We need to give the ministerial service to the people labi na kabahin sa pagtuo. On the other aspect, ang mga tawo sayod sad nga they need to provide for the needs of the clergy,” said Palma.

“Ang pamaagi sa pagsupporta sa kaparian, not through the usual stoll fees kundi mga contributions lamang,” he added.

However, Palma warned that it may take time before the planned waiving of ministerial fees can be implemented especially because of the need to disseminate information on its purpose.

“Possible mahitabo ni pero depende how soon and how ready we are to educate the people,” he said.

On March 14, Bishop Ruperto Santos of Balanga town, Bataan province issued a circular to already end the collection of fees for funeral services as a form of condoling with the grieving relatives or friends of the dead in his diocese.

Santos also ordered priests to no longer require fees for Masses officiated in funeral parlors and memorial chapels./dcb