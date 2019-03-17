Defending champs Talisay City now 2-0 in Governor’s Cup basketball

Cebu City, Philippines—The reigning champions Talisay City Aquastars nabbed their second win in a row with a dominant 86-71 victory over the Naga Electrifiers in the 2019 Governor’s Cup Basketball Tournament on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Enan Chiong Activity Center in Naga City.

Clark Ruedas led Talisay’s balanced attack with 17 points while John Villabrille added 10 markers to put Talisay City on top of the standings in the 1st District with a clean 2-0 win-loss slate.

In other games in the 1st District, Carcar City edged Minglanilla, 81-76, while San Fernando blew away Sibonga, 81-66.

In the 2nd District, Argao captured its third win in a row after it beat Boljoon, 88-79. Also coming away with victories in the 2nd District were Oslob, which nipped Alcoy, 88-84, and Samboan, which emerged victorious in a close game against Santander, 76-72.

Balamban also kept its spotless record intact at 2-0 in the 3rd District as it won over Barili, 80-75.

In 4th District action, Madridejos squeaked past San Remigio, 71-69 while Tabuelan manhandled Santa Fe, 97-58.

Over in the 5th District A, Sogod triumphed over Borbon, 98-88. In the 5th District B, Danao won over Poro, 82-71 while San Francisco whooped Tudela, 88-54.

In the 7th District A, Moalboal proved too much to handle for Alcantara, winning, 78-50, while Dumanjug dumped Ronda, 91-65.

In the 7th District B, Badian edged Ginatilan, 95-91, while Alegria routed Malabuyoc, 105-84. /bmjo