Filipino bishop appointed by Pope Francis as Apostolic Nuncio to the EU

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Pope Francis announced the appointment of a Filipino bishop as the Holy See’s Apostolic Nuncio to the European Union.

Archbishop Bernardito C. Auza, the titular Archbishop of Suacia, was currently the archbishop of Sweden and previously held the position of Apostolic Nuncio in Spain and Andorra.

The announcement was made by the Vatican Press Office on Saturday (Philippine time).

READ:

Billones to be installed as Jaro’s new archbishop on April 2

Kalookan bishop, drug war critic is PH 10th cardinal

His new appointment to the European Union reflects the Pope’s trust in his diplomatic expertise and commitment to fostering dialogue between the Vatican and European institutions.

Born on June 10, 1959, in Talibon, Bohol, Philippines, Archbishop Auza was ordained a priest on June 29, 1985.

He joined the Holy See’s diplomatic service in 1990, serving in Madagascar, Bulgaria, and Albania before taking on more prominent roles.

In 2014, Pope Francis appointed him as the Holy See’s Permanent Observer Mission to the United Nations in New York, where he became known for his advocacy on issues such as human rights, sustainable development, and peacebuilding.

As the new Apostolic Nuncio to the European Union, Archbishop Auza will be responsible for representing the Holy See’s interests before European institutions, promoting the Church’s teachings, and fostering cooperation on issues of common concern, including social justice, migration, and the promotion of human dignity.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP