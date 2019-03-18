USC Warriors rule Naga Intercollegiate hoops

Cebu City, Philippines— The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors placed themselves on the right track heading to this year’s Cesafi basketball wars as they captured the title in the Naga City Inter-Collegiate Basketball League with a 76-67 win over the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers on Sunday night, March 17, 2019, at the Enan Chiong Activity Center.

Spitfire guard Kurt Trangia capped off his brilliant performance in this tournament by scoring a game-high 20 points while off-guard Froilan Mangubat tallied 18 points highlighted by four makes from beyond the rainbow arc.

Roosvelt Jelianggao broke out for 16 points to help USC bag the P100,000 cash prize.

RR Cauba and Rich Managor each scored 15 points to pace USPF while Karl Langahin put up 13 markers as the Panthers settled for the runner-up cash prize of P75,000.

Meanwhile, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars bagged third place and the P50,000 cash prize with an 85-82 win over the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters.

Promising big man Elmer Echavez topped USJ-R in scoring with 20 points while wingman Tricky Peromingan finally snapped out of a scoring slump and fired in 19.

Veterans Nichole Ubalde and Fletcher Galvez also contributed 18 and 17 points, respectively, for the team of head coach and former Cebu City Gems’ forward Leode Garcia.

UC got 20 points from two-time Cesafi three-point shootout champion Tristan Albina, 14 from Paul Galinato and 13 from Darrell Shane Menina.

THE SCORES

FOR THIRD PLACE

USJR (85) Echavez 20, Peromingan 19, Ubalde 18, Galvez 17, Robles 4, Agosila 4, Gonzaga 3.

UC (82) Albina 20, Galinato 14, Menina 13, Djeomou 8, Naong 6, Gabisan 4, Ordeniza 3, Zerda 2.

CHAMPIONSHIP

USC (76) Trangia 20, Mangubat 18, Ranuco 16, Managor 8, Marata 8, Langres 4, Evardo 2.

USPF (67) Cauba 15, Managor 15, Langahin 13, Maglasang 8, Cada 8, Mendez 4, Sarahina 2, Patalinghug 2. /bmjo