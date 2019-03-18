Three straight wins now for Lycans in DBL

Cebu City, Philippines — The defending champions Lycans won their third in a row as they decimated NJEB Construction, 112-61, in the Duterte Basketball League on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the Capitol Parish Gym.

Former University of San Carlos star forward Sam Hermosa had a field day against the opponent’s defense as he collected 27 points while cat-quick point guard Rexon Moneva was equally as potent with his 22 markers to push the Lycans’ win-loss record to 3-1.

In other games, H&G remained on top of the standings as they nabbed their fourth win in as many games with a 96-72 rout of the HLT&JDC.

Rex Tuazon scored 17 points while Noel Torrefiel added 16 in the easy win.

JEPS Merchandise and Journey to Recovery also tied the Lycans for second place after beating their respective opponents.

JEPS clobbered Evo, 77-62, behind the 24 points of sweet-shooting forward Jose Acha and the 20 of lanky big man Mil Linao.

Journey to Recovery, meanwhile, slipped past the Sherilin-RAD Teamwear Warriors, 81-74.

Nelson Peralta put up 27 while Ricky Berdin had 21 for the winners.

Penthel also evened up their record at 2-2 after stunning last season’s runners-up, Paragsa, 88-86.

Ruben Ludovice scored 23 points for Penthel while high-flying wingman Biboy Potencioso chipped in 14. /bmjo