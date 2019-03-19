Binay: Going solo is hard but fun

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Running as an independent candidate in the May 2019 election, re-electionist Senator Nancy Binay said that she had to bring her campaigning straight to the people.

“Ang strategy is direct to the people ang mga engagement namin,” she said.

But Binay admitted that she is also in discussion with some Cebu groups for a possible “adoption” but she refused to elaborate on this.

The lady senator said that she also continues to enjoy the support of Barug Team Rama, the local party of former Cebu City mayor Michael Rama, and the Makabayan group.

Binay said that going solo has its pros and cons. But she is enjoying what she is doing.

As an independent candidate, Binay said that she is able to take control of her time and she did not have to join at least two political rallies per day, the average for political groups. She is also able to bring her children to some of her sorties.

“Mahirap siya but I have to think of creative ways to campaign,” the senator said.

Asked on her stand on proposals for the re-imposition of the death penalty, Binay said she is against it. She said that there is no scientific study that would back calls for imposing death on criminals.

Binay said that there was also a need to first fix the country’s justice system, before death penalty should be re-introduced.

On the issue of the narco list, the lady senator maintained that enforcement agencies should file charges against those suspected of involvement in illegal drugs. /dcb