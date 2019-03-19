NBI-7 needs witnesses who could help pinpoint exact location where Christine was killed

Cebu City, Philippines — One of the suspects behind the gruesome killing of Christine Lee Silawan is already under the custody of the authorities.

But investigators are still baffled where exactly did the killers end the life of the 16-year-old Silawan.

Lawyer Dominador Cimafranca, assistant director of NBI-7, said they need witnesses who can pinpoint to investigators the exact location where Silawan was killed.

“Sa pagkakarun, wala pa tay testigo muingon kung aha siya gipatay. Mao nang kinahanglan pa ta ug witnesses. But we’re already gathering information,” said Cimafranca.

(For now, we don’t have anyone who can testify where she was killed. That’s why we need more witnesses.)

Silawan was found dead in a vacant lot in Barangay Bangkal in Lapu-Lapu City on March 11, 2019.

The National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) arrested one of the suspects last March 16. He is a 17-year-old boy believed to be Silawan’s former boyfriend and schoolmate.

Based on initial findings from NBI-7, the suspect was with the victim on March 10, hours before she was found lifeless. /bmjo